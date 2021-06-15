STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

STE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.22. 718,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,661. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.02. STERIS has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

