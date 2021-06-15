STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €31.62 ($37.20). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €31.40 ($36.94), with a volume of 2,396,629 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.03 ($43.56).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.95.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.