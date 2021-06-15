Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Monster Beverage Put Options (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,416 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,664% compared to the average volume of 307 put options.

MNST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. 13,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

