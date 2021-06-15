StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.70% of StoneX Group worth $175,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,006 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.