Stratim Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.