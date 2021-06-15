Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.04. Strattec Security shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 11,329 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $190.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1,798.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

