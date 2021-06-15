Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $146.94 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $146.94 million and approximately $46.32 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.00765215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00083579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.75 or 0.07738848 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

