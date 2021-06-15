Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 327,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 24.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $255.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

