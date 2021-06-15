Substratum 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,898.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $2,898.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

