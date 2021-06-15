Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1,770.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,417 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,044,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 128,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

