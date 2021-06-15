Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Summit Materials worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $627,000.

SUM opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

