Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.14. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$63.52, with a volume of 3,060,152 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.25. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of C$37.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5030704 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Insiders sold a total of 56,145 shares of company stock worth $3,652,135 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

