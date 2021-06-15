Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 350,074 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 2.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Suncor Energy worth $49,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

