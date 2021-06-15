Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.