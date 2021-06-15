SuperCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $106,331.28 and approximately $14.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,214,905 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

