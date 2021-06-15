SuperCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $106,331.28 and $14.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,214,905 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.