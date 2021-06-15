SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.37

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.57. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 1,675,492 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.