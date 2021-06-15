SuperLauncher Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $22,532.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00177697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00933564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.29 or 0.99677378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002902 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

