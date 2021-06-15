Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 644,053 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

