SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 898,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $977,530.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,103,208.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.04.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 215.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

