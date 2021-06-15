SushiSwap Price Reaches $9.17 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.17 or 0.00022827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $220.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00783370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043248 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 224,262,632 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.