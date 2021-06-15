SVB Leerink Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

