SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.32% of SVMK worth $168,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,623 shares of company stock worth $1,482,666 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

