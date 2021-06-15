Swarm City Tops 1-Day Volume of $483.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $629,802.96 and approximately $483.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

