Swarm (SWM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $127,185.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $5.35 million and $127,185.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

