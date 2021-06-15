Swingby Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $602,253.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.60 or 0.08900261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060385 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,432,685 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

