Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,825. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

