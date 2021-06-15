Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of LendingClub worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 187,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

LendingClub stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

