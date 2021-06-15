Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Scholar Rock worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

SRRK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

