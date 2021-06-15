Switch Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Switch has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Switch has a market cap of $189,331.29 and approximately $2,822.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

