SYNC Network Market Cap Hits $8.06 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $742,378.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00428933 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.08 or 0.01187861 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 148,921,185 coins and its circulating supply is 117,122,932 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.