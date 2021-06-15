Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.750-1.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $264.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.17. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $184.22 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

