Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

NASDAQ SYPR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,614. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Sypris Solutions news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

