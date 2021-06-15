Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.22. 1,425,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.44, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

