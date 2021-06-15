Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.76 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $105.98 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.72 or 0.00443272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,057,624 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

