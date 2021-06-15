T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,418 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

