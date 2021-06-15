Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI)

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.