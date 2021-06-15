Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading Down 0.4%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 113,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 886% from the average daily volume of 11,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.