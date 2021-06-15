Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head-To-Head Survey

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Precipio and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Precipio presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.25%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.97%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 14.06 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 25.66 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -132.40% -64.20% -43.82% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Precipio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test; and ICE-COLD-PCR enables detection of abnormalities in blood samples. The company also operates a cancer diagnostic laboratory located in New Haven, Connecticut. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers, clinical research, HemeScreen, and COVID-19 antibody tests. The company serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, physician-office labs, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

