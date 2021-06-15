Tap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $347,869.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $347,869.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00769029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.06 or 0.07773388 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.