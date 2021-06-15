Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 493.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments increased its holdings in shares of Target by 100.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 41,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 646,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $233.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.45. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $115.23 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.