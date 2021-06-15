Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.30. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 30,522 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.19 million, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

