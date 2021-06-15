Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tatton Asset Management stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 442 ($5.77). 444,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,875. The company has a market cap of £255.92 million and a P/E ratio of 29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Tatton Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 449 ($5.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.90.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
