Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tatton Asset Management stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 442 ($5.77). 444,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,875. The company has a market cap of £255.92 million and a P/E ratio of 29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Tatton Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 449 ($5.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.90.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

