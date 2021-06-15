TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

