TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 542 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,999 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 174.1% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.0% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 13.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,983,000 after buying an additional 115,720 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.48.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $556.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.10. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

