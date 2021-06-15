TCTC Holdings LLC Has $21.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 191,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.