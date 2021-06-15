TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.73. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

