Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $15.41. Teijin shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 427 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teijin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

