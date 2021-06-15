Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TFX traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $396.31. The stock had a trading volume of 270,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,948. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.59.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

