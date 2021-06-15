Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.